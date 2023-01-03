HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an assault last month and a suspect has been charged with murder.

According to High Point Police Department, on Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m. officers responded to Windchase Court after being called about a robbery and serious assault. They found Johnny Blizard, 80, suffering from “extensive and serious injuries.”

Blizard had been robbed of his car and a gun and was taken to the hospital.

Joshua Levi-Thomas Combs, 37, was identified as a suspect and officials obtained warrants for his arrest. He was found in Fort Smith, Arkansas two days later on Dec. 11, driving Blizard’s stolen vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Van Buren County Detention Center in Arkansas.

The day after Christmas, Blizzard’s family told the High Point Police Department that Blizard died as a result of his injuries from the assault.

Police have charged Combs with first-degree murder and he is awaiting extradition from Arkansas.