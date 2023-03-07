CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student punched an 84-year-old bus driver in the face in an attack at West Cabarrus High School last month, according to a Concord Police report obtained by Queen City News.

The report stated the attack happened at the school on February 27.

Police told Queen City News a student punched the driver in the face. What prompted the attack was unclear.

Concord Police said the student is facing a criminal charge through juvenile services.

Cabarrus County School released the following statement about the alleged incident: