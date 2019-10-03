9 indicted for various offenses in Rocky Mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Nine defendants were indicted for various offenses in Rocky Mount.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announces the federal indictments of nine defendants from Rocky Mount on charges that include firearm, drug, and robbery offenses.

All defendants are currently in the custody of law enforcement.

A federal grand jury sitting in the Eastern District of North Carolina returned indictments against the following individuals for the listed offenses:

Kelvin Jermaine Davis, 43, of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Joshua Lamont Deloach, 31, of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Calvin Grant, 40, of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Brandon Shane Reams, 40, of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm)

Cecil Terrance Reams, 40 of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a stolen firearm)

Darrell Demetrius Whitehead, 33 of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Terrence Rosario Wilson, 39 of Rocky Mount, (Felon in possession of a firearm)

Aramis Wiggins, 40, of Rocky Mount, (Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine)

Emmanuel Marquise Morris, 25 of Rocky Mount, (Interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a robbery)

United States Attorney Higdon commented, “For the last 18 months the United States Attorney’s Office has been working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement as we ‘Take Back North Carolina’ from drug traffickers and violent criminals all across the Eastern District. In the Rocky Mount area, we have had strong support and outstanding cooperation among our law enforcement partners. These arrests are the results of that cooperation and are just the next step in our ongoing effort to reduce the crime rate in and around Rocky Mount. We look forward to presenting the cases against these defendants in federal court in short order.”

“I would like to cite the hard work of all the law enforcement agencies that contributed their efforts in this initiative to make the residents of Rocky Mount feel safe,” said Chief George Robinson of the Rocky Mount Police Department. The successful round-up of these violent offenders is an example of outstanding teamwork with our partners in the ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the District Attorneys Office, as well as U.S. Probation, Rocky Mount Probation, and the NC DPS Special Operations.”

If convicted, Davis, Deloach, Grant, Whitehead, and Wilson, would face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted, Brandon Reams and Cecil Reams would face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted, Morris would face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

If convicted, Wiggins would face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rocky Mount Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, United States Probation Office and United States Marshals Service conducted the investigations in these matters.