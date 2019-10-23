9 new officers sworn into Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is growing.

On Wednesday, nine graduates were sworn in during a special ceremony.

Taking their first footsteps into an esteemed profession nine courageous men and women of Pitt County swore in as officers for the City of Greenville.

Today, these brave men and women took an oath to leave Greenville a better place than they found it.

They vowed to maintain peace, protect innocent, and prosecute those who fail to abide by the law.

Friends and loved ones of those being honored were in attendance today.

And throughout training, these friends and family members were the necessary support group during times of hardship.

“I leaned on my family and fiancé,” said Officer Jack Nicholson. They helped me through it. Long hours, early morning and long commutes, it was stressful. But it was wonderful having my family backing me.”

Six months ago, these men and women were just civilians now they are sworn officers vowed to protect you and those that they love.