RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 90 animals have been claimed at the Wake County Animal Center during its holiday push for adoptions, an official with the center told CBS 17 on Monday.

More than 30 cats, 40 dogs, and 10 kittens have been claimed in trial adoptions — when someone puts a deposit down on an animal he or she has met but the animal is not ready to go home yet, the center said. Wake County Animal Center said this can also be the case if the pet needs to be spayed or neutered.

Wake County Animal Center’s official numbers show 32 cats, 45 dogs, 13 kittens, and two puppies are “on the adoption floor [and] have trial adoptions.”

Additionally, the center said it leaves 42 dogs, two guinea pigs, two rabbits, and one hamster up for available adoption.

The official also said, however, 65 dogs, 15 cats, and three other unspecified animals are not yet ready to be adopted.

On Dec. 15, CBS 17 reported the center was again reaching critical capacity. So while this is a holiday push, it’s also a push to help clear space at the shelter.

Meagan Thomas, the outreach and volunteer coordinator at the center, said it was seeing some of its highest levels in six years.