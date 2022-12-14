WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court.

Investigators say Zella Ruth Norris, 90, lived at the home and was walking in the driveway when she was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck being driven by an 83-year-old man who also lives at the home.

Norris was taken to a hospital where she died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.