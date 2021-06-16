9OYS celebrates Founder’s Day with community efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT-TV will celebrate 25 years on Thursday, with our parent company Nexstar.

We want to thank you, the viewers, who watch us here for your news content. Almost 200 TV stations across the country are celebrating “Founder’s Day.”

Here in Eastern North Carolina, our news team will be packing bags and doing some gardening.

We are also highlighting two organizations that serve a vital role in the area. One stop will be at the Monarch Meadows.

“So the Monarch Meadows is a conservation effort that we had always wanted to do. We have this beautiful plot of land, and we really need to use this land to make an impact,” says Emily Jarvis, head of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville and Contentnea Creek.

The meadows’ efforts are in helping Monarch Butterflies that travel across North Carolina during their migration patterns.

“Everyone knows pollinators are an important part of the environment, and the food that we eat, and the world that we live in,” Jarvis said.

Our WNCT team will also be at the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.

“The Food Bank collects food from food manufacturers, farmers, grocery chains also from food drives which are conducted by the community churches, business community groups and we distribute that food through our network of food pantries,” said George Young, the eastern regional director of the Food Bank.

The food bank covers 34 counties and over 900 pantries.

“In the East here we have over 150,000 people who are considered food insecure in that they’re really struggling to put meals on their table,” Young said.

Representatives say that struggle intensified since the pandemic. To learn more about these organizations, click the links below:

Monarch Meadows, NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Greenville and Contentnea Creek

Support/Donate the NC Museum of Natural Sciences

Contact emily.jarvis@naturalsciences.org for more information on how to donate, sponsor a plot, or volunteer.

Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina

