9OYS: Internet/phone cables dug up in Winterville after NCDOT work

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 is On Your Side getting answers. Some people in Winterville reached out to WNCT about phone and internet lines that are above ground even though they should be underground.

It all started 16 months ago when NCDOT re-did Boyd Street.

They had to dig up the lines, so they could repave the road but the project has been done for more than a month and the wires are still above ground.

Veronica Roberson is a town commissioner in Winterville, she said, “These are wires that run right across our driveway at Mt Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, you can see the damage done to these wires due to traffic going over top them here”

It’s not just in the church parking lot, these Suddenlink and Centurylink wires are all up and down Boyd Street, in some cases, in the middle of the street.

Roberson said, “You can see where traffic goes across and it tears the wires and if you look over here to the junction box, it is completely destroyed and there are wires all over this pole.”

NCDOT had to dig up the wires when they repaved this road and it’s a pretty busy road.

It leads to an elementary school and will one day be the gateway to the new bypass

Roberson says some people in the area are concerned.

“Every so often there’s a disruption of service when the road was being constructed they dealt with that and some had to suspend service.”

NCDOT says digging up the internet and phone lines are common when they do major work to a road but, they say they’re not responsible for putting them back underground.

NCDOT says they’ve reached out to Suddenlink and Centurylink, letting them know they did work and there’s exposed wires — but have had no response.

I also reached out to Suddenlink and Centurylink and after being on hold for more than an hour, still no response.

Roberson said, “It’s time to get them underground, cold weather is coming, the ice and the snow.”

The question is, who’s responsible?

Homeowners in the area can call and get a technician to come out and put them underground but they’d have to pay for that service.

We’re waiting to hear back from Suddenlink and Centurylink when we do, we will let you all know.