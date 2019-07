Starting this week and all through the month of July, the 9 On Your Side team is hitting the road again.

We’re Living Local throughout the east and telling stories about what makes your town so special.

Next stop is New Bern.

You can show your Living Local pride in New Bern by sending in photos of your town and letting us know what makes it special to you.

Leave a comment on Facebook or tag us on Twitter using #9oyslivinglocal

We’ll show you photos throughout out our newscasts and on WNCT.COM