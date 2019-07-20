9OYS Living Local: Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Nothing’s better than ending your long work week, by the water, good music, and a nice cold drink.

Downtown Morehead City’s ‘Alive at Five’ is officially in full swing, and you’re not gonna wanna miss out on the fun!

Folks came out by water and land to enjoy the summer concert series at Jaycee Park where North Tower Band performed live.

‘Alive at Five’ is every third Friday of each month from 5 to 8 p.m.

Jaycee docks are available for boaters to dock for free throughout most of the concert dates.

And folks can purchase soda, beer or wine and are encouraged to bring out their lawn chairs and blankets.

Despite the heat, those who came out say it was a great experience.

The next ‘Alive at Five’ will be Friday, August 16.