As we continue our Living Local series this week, we are traveling to Beaufort County.

We are learned about one of North Carolina’s most innovative environmental centers, that has over 200 exhibits.

The North Carolina Estuarium Center in the Town of Washington.

The North Carolina Estuarium is the first of its kind in the world.

Since 1998 its been teaching the community members and visitors from all over about local wildlife, nature, and history.