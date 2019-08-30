9OYS One on One with retired Chief Alonzo Jaynes

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department said farewell to Chief of Police Alonzo Jaynes in a special way.

The department held a retirement party at the Kinston Community Center.

The community and department came together to celebrate Jaynes achievements throughout the years, as he heads on to his next chapter in life.

“Well from what I understand he has a lot of chapters that he’s going to venture on into in his future and I wish him the best of luck I really do he’s a really good man,” said Marilyn Dunk, Administrative Manager.

State law enforcement was also in attendance, as well as members from parts of New York.

After 25 years in law enforcement and three years with the Kinston Police Department as Chief, Alonzo Jaynes is saying farewell.

“Um mixed feelings um excited a little anxious a little nervous I’ve been a police officer my entire adult life so it’s going to be a pretty big change,” said Jaynes.

And becoming Chief was a major goal for him.

He says Kinston reminds him of home.

“I think it was 2001 when I told my coworkers one day, I will be the chief of police with Kinston it was so attractive because it reminded me so much of Durham some of the things they experienced,” said Jaynes.

Like building a strong relationship with the community which Jaynes is proud the department has done.

“When I applied and one of the qualifications that asked for was some who can build bridges and when I came to Kinston three years ago, I do remember a need for that connection with the police and the community,” Jaynes said.

With programs like pizza with police and National Night Out that need to be filled.

“I think the community is empowered I think the community feels like hey if there are crimes going on, we can we do have a voice,” Jaynes said.

Another need for tackling issues of crime in the city.

“And so, we really identified those individuals who lack a better term were terrorizing the community. This is a business that isn’t always pretty we do the dirty work sometimes and that means making that community safer,” Jaynes said.

But he leaves the force proud of the department’s growth.

“But I am a firm believer in systems versus people, so you remove Alonzo Jaynes this machine keeps moving,” Jaynes said.

Jaynes believes the community and the department are in good hands.

“I have full confidence in the leadership here and I know they will continue to move forward,” Jaynes said.