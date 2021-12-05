‘A collaborative effort’: community members gather to feed 750 military families in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members gathered at Military Circle Mall on Saturday to feed hundreds of military as part of the million meals challenge.

The drive-thru event was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of a nationwide campaign to combat military hunger. This was the third one hosted in Hampton Roads since June.

The Military Family Advisory Network teamed up with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to distribute the food.

“We are here as part of the million meals challenge, so we are getting healthy, nutrition-rich food to 750 military families today,” said Shannon Razsadin the president of the MFAN. “We saw pre-pandemic that 1 in 8 military families nationally are experiencing food insecurity and that number in Norfolk was 1 in 6.”

MFAN has already given nearly 800,000 meals to military families across the country to date.

“Military families who give so much to us in this community and to our country really shouldn’t have to struggle to put food on their tables,” said Emma Inman the Chief Impact Officer of Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Over 750 military households, which include active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families, have registered to receive food support for the holiday season.

“They are leaving with a trunk full of incredible groceries and we are really proud to be able to do that for them,” added Razsadin.

“Wishing all of our military families who give so much to us happy holidays,” said Inman.

The MFAN hopes to finish its goal of giving one million meals to military families this month.

To help more military families, visit click here.