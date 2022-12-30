Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.

Police determined his death a suicide. A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department incident report shows he died from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Family members found Harding in his apartment on Christmas morning. They said there were too many lingering questions to believe Harding died by suicide.

“He’s supposed to be at home with us,” said his father, Robert Harding. “We were supposed to be playing PlayStation, doing our usual thing. That’s what we were going to do. That was taken away from us. I just don’t know what to do.”

His father was one of the first to enter the apartment on Dec. 25. He said there was no sign of his son besides blood spatter on the wall.

“We were looking around the area, trying to understand,” Robert Harding said. “It was like a bomb blew up in there.”

Robert and his fiancée, Anetria Collins, said they called 911 to report Patrick missing. They claim it took four hours for an officer to arrive and another hour and a half before authorities could reach Patrick’s roommate to get permission to access the room.

Collins said they received a phone call from an officer approximately two hours later informing them about Patrick’s dead body in the bedroom, under a pile of clothes.

Family members have received a copy of the incident report but have more questions.

“We haven’t been able to identify the body. We were there on scene. Why didn’t they ask us to come in and identify the body?” Collins said. “Why didn’t they investigate the roommate? Why didn’t they treat it like a crime scene? They didn’t bring any yellow tape or anything out. They didn’t do any of that.”

Queen City News reached out to CMPD officials for comment or clarification. They have yet to respond. Queen City News also filed a request for the autopsy report from the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office. That request is pending.

Patrick was a senior at UNC Charlotte. He was studying to earn a political science degree.

“That was our goal, to see him graduate. He would be the first of the Hardings to have that degree,” Robert said. “I just can’t believe that we won’t be able to finish that.”

Robert said the family would remember Patrick as a loving uncle and a well-mannered son.

“A gentle giant he was,” Robert said. “Somebody has got to give me something. I need it. I need that justice for Patrick.”