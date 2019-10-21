New required booster vaccination for high school students to start August 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In North Carolina, it’s state law for a parent or guardian to present a certificate of immunization on their child’s first day of attendance for children attending school pre K through 12th grade.

A new booster requirement is coming to Pitt County schools in August of 2020.

The meningococcal booster is going to be required for children who are seventeen or entering 12th grade.

If they turn seventeen prior to entering the twelfth grade and their birthday is after August 1st then they must get the vaccine.

Meningococcal illnesses are often severe and can be deadly.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention teens and young adults are at an increased risk for meningococcal disease.

Dr. Kimberly hardy explains the importance of children receiving their immunizations.

“So we all have a responsibility to make sure that children are adequate, age-appropriately vaccinated and on time. The health of the community depends on what we do for preventing vaccine-preventable diseases. Ten out of fifteen people who get meningococcal disease will die from it,” she says.

Dr. Hardy encourages any parent or guardian in need of educational information or vaccination resources to contact their school nurse, school counselor or the county health department.

For more information regarding vaccinations, you can click here.