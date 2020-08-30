A night after Raleigh protests, 100+ march in downtown Durham in support of Jacob Blake

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A night after hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Raleigh, leaving behind damage in some areas, at least 100 protesters were marching in Durham Saturday night.

The large group was marching for Jacob Blake, who was shot by police several times a week ago in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The event started around 8:30 p.m. and soon after the group began marching along North Mangum Street.

By 9:30 p.m. marchers had stopped in front of the Durham Police Department headquarters.

The marchers stopped at police headquarters to take a knee and a moment of silence. They were calling for an end to police brutality and justice for Blake.

In the last hour of the protest, some demonstrators began breaking windows at the Durham County Detention Center and spray painting graffiti on the sides of the building.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

A security officer’s vehicle was also damaged and a window was also broken at the old Durham County Courthouse.

Protesters were seen knocking over trash cans and barricades. After that, the group began marching west on Main Street.

Police officers hung back at least a couple of blocks to allow demonstrators to protest.

The city of Durham did not have a curfew Saturday night.

By 11:30 p.m., the protest appeared to be over and the marchers left the area.