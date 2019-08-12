A portion of Onslow Drive in Jacksonville to close for utility work

A portion of Onslow Drive south of Marine Boulevard, will close Tuesday evening to allow work on utility and the roadway.

The area of road to be closed will be based on what the utility and road work involves once crews stop traffic and investigate. The maximum closure is expected to be from Marine Boulevard south to New River Drive.

The closure will begin about 8PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and end when the work is complete. Officials hope to have all of Onslow Drive open by the morning commute.

A detour will be provided, but motorists would be better served by avoiding the area from 8PM, Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

Questions about this can be directed to City Engineering 910 938-5249 during normal work hours.