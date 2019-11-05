A real treat: Rescue asks residents to donate pumpkins to pigs

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – With Halloween now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to consider getting rid of the jack-o’-lanterns on the porch or front steps.

A rescue group in Elizabeth City is offering nearby residents an alternative to throwing out those old pumpkins: Feed them to a pig instead.

Right Way Rescue Inc. put out a call for pumpkin donations Friday, showing some images of their rescued pigs enjoying the orange treats.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office shared the post-Sunday. The department said anyone interested in donating can contact the rescue via Facebook or by texting 252-722-6700.

The rescue group posted on Facebook Monday saying they would be collecting more pumpkins again Tuesday.