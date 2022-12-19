WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Rd. and Worthington Rd. in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request.

“We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go karts within a few 100 feet in my backyard and that would be difficult,” said one Corey Rd. resident, Mike Koerener. “I’ve got three young kids at home that would have problems with going to sleep and naps and everything else and also just the noise and the extra people and extra traffic.”

Residents of the particular area filled Monday night’s Pitt County Board of Commissioner’s meeting ready to push back against having Sawyer’s Fun Park come to their neighborhood. The Board of Commissioners received a letter Monday afternoon before the meeting from Sawyer’s Property Management pulling out of the rezoning request.

Many people left the meeting after the announcement of the group withdrawing while others stayed and spoke on specific concerns if the management would have moved forward with the rezoning request.

Residents said the management group’s decision to withdraw their plans had them relieved for now.

“I’m still nervous that it’s going to come back soon. And like I said to the committee tonight, I plan to be there when it comes back,” said Koerner.

WNCT reached out to Sawyer’s Property Management Group but have not received a response yet.