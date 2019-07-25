A Time for Science ribbon cutting

A Time for Science in Grifton unveiled their nature playscape this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It’s a playground made only of natural materials. A Time for Science encourages kids to spend time outdoors and learn about the environment.

“Research shows that natural playgrounds really boost kids energy and it stimulates their imagination and it increases the time that they want to engage and play more so than a factory-made the playground,” said Emily Jarvis, Executive Director of A Time for Science.

The playscape was funded by Vidant Health.