RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot.

“Today, after nearly 100 days, Lynn is being released from the hospital,” Kurth wrote.

The GoFundMe updates revealed Gardner underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries and spent time in rehab during her recovery.

“Lynn is a walking miracle,” wrote Kurth. “I know God has awesome plans for her, and I can’t wait to see what she will do.”

Kurth wrote Gardner will continue her physical and occupational therapy at home to build her strength.