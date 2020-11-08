A year of historic leaps for women, Kamala Harris to become first black female Vice President-elect

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The people have spoken. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to become the next President and Vice President of The United States. 2020 has brought on many history changes, especially for women.

Harris is on record to become the first black female VP of the U.S., highlighting the leaps and bounds women have made in over the years. Along with this historic moment, 2020 also marks 100 years of voting for women.

“Kamala Harris is a role model for African-American women and women of Indian decent. Without Question,” said N.C. 1st Congressional District Representative G.K. Butterfield. “This is not only about the history making character of her ascension to office, but it’s also about her ability,” said Butterfield.

Biden and Harris are expected to be sworn into their roles as President and Vice President on January 20th of 2021.