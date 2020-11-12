AAA: Holiday Travel Season Approaching; Pandemic Remains a Concern

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) People are changing how they celebrate the holidays during this pandemic. State leaders are sharing guidelines for safe gatherings and travel.

Representatives at AAA Carolina say there’s an interesting factor in those changing plans.

The organization is reporting it’s the 2020 Presidential Election. During this period 21% of North Carolinian’s book their holiday travel. Those numbers may now look a little be different

70% of North Carolina travelers are concerned about the Coronavirus. But close to 50% of people surveyed by AAA say they are more comfortable traveling now compared to earlier points in the pandemic. COVID isn’t the only thing changing decisions on travel. People who work or learn virtually saying it’s made them more flexible with travel times.

Back to politics, the election is leading some people to postpone travel plans.

The primary reasons:

Safety concerns (61%)

Political unrest (30%)

Impacts on the economy (28%)

In town to vote (23%)

With that people still have their preferred ways to travel.

AAA researchers report cars and planes are the two top preferred methods of travel this holiday season. Low gas prices and flexible timing are boosting road travel. It also gives you more control over cleanliness and social distancing.

75% of North Carolinian’s say they are most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle. While 56% say they’re still uncomfortable taking commercial flights.

Overall 47% of North Carolinians say they are more comfortable traveling now, compared to earlier this year when the pandemic began.

For the full survey click HERE.