AAA reports low demand continues to push gas prices cheaper in Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Gas prices are still falling in our state. AAA Carolinas says this trend is controlled by the consumer.

Prices at the pump have been trending even cheaper since labor day weekend and low demand have helped contribute to that.

Even though our state is opening up more, people still aren’t traveling that much. This week, North Carolina’s average price for gas is $2.01. That’s less than the national average of $2.18.

Consumer experts tell 9 On Your Side right now drivers are using what’s called a winter blend of fuel, which is cheaper in general.

AAA Carolinas says what we’ve seen over the past few weeks are prices going down one to two cents a week.

“I think that we’re going to dictate it as motorists. As we see certain businesses open up, as we see more motorists, more travelers get a little bit more confident as far as traveling. So as road travel picks up, if it does in fact pick up I think that’s when prices will kinda go up a little bit level off,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas.

The only time we have seen an increase in gas prices was when we had the potential threat of hurricanes to our state, a threat to supply, or to refineries.

Plus the prices we have been seeing for the past few months are some of the lowest we’ve seen in a decade.

Analysts with AAA Carolina tell 9 On Your Side that as we head into the fall and even the holiday’s prices should stay relatively low.