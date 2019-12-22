Accident involving more than 45 vehicles shuts down I-64

YORK Co., Virginia (WAVY) — First-responders are on the scene of an accident involving more than 45 vehicles.
According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 Sunday morning for a crash in the area of I-64 eastbound near the Queens Creek Overpass.
The York-Poquoson Sheriffs Office says more than 45 vehicles are involved.
They add that police and rescue crews are on scene assessing injuries.
511 Virginia posted that the eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 240.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed as well.
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).
Our sister station, 10 On Your Side, reached out to Virginia State Police for further information on injuries.