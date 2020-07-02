Additional free COVID-19 testing site announced in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department & WayneUNC Health Care are offering free COVID-19 testing in Seven Springs on July 7 and July 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Testing will be offered at Spring Creek Middle School at 3579 NC-111 in Seven Springs.

Residents must visit Spring Creek Middle School, not the Health Department, for testing.

Additional sites are planned for Grantham and Pikeville later in July.

Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure a testing spot.

To pre-register, individuals should call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on July 6.

After an appointment is made, simply come to the testing site and follow the signage and instructions provided on-site.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk-up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted.

Bilingual staff will be on-site to assist anyone who needs a translator.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual.

The tests being administered are for current COVID-19 infection, not antibody testing.