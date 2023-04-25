NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — One animal shelter in the east is welcoming guests ‘one paw at a time’.

The Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter will be having an open house on May 20th, 11am-3pm. There will be events like a pooch parade, raffle prizes, vendors, and kid’s games. A silent auction will be held. The shelter is offering free food to those who attend, and for those who want to purchase food, specialty food trucks will be there.

The shelter is located on 853 Hibbs Rd. in Newport, NC.