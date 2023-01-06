Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level.

At the scene, neighbors told neighbors that Francisco Gomez Aquayo, 41, of Green Level, was armed with a baseball bat and fighting with neighbors who were trying to stop him from assaulting a woman.

The suspect had barricaded himself in his home before deputies arrived and refused to come out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators obtained a search warrant, and the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team served the warrant due to what the office describes as Aguayo’s “violent nature.” He reportedly surrendered without incident.

Deputies say Aquayo had assaulted the woman both sexually and physically.

He was charged with felony assault by strangulation, felony kidnapping, felony first-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor communicating threats.