Albemarle police find decomposed body in restaurant set to be demolished

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Albemarle Police say a body was found inside of a restaurant that was being torn down.

Around 2:11 p.m. on April 29, officers responded to a report of a body being located at the Sagebrush at 623 NC 24-27 Bypass E. The building was in the process of being demolished when the body was discovered.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. At this time, they say there seems to be no signs of foul play.

The body was heavily decomposed at the time it was located and will be sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at (704)984-9500 or you can leave an anonymous tip on our TIpline at (704)984-9511.