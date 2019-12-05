Almost 700,000 people could lose food stamps under Trump administration’s new rule

(WNCT) A new rule under the Trump Administration is tightening work requirements for some people who receive food stamps.

This change is expected to end the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 688,000 adults in the US.

The new rule makes it more difficult for states to waive a requirement that able-bodied adults without children work at least 20 hours a week or else lose their benefits, according to NPR.

The Trump Administration says the change will encourage those receiving food stamps (SNAP) to get jobs, but anti-hunger advocates are worried, saying it will hurt low-income families or individuals who can’t find steady work.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a press release,

“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not allowing it to become an infinitely giving hand, now, in the midst of the strongest economy in a generation, we need everyone who can work, to work.” Sunny Perdue

The new Trump Admin. rule impacts adults who can work between the ages of 18 and 49 without any dependents.

There were nearly 4 million such adults receiving food stamps in 2016, about three-quarters of whom did not work, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Some estimates say the changes could save nearly $5 billion over 5 years.

“The rule restores the system to what Congress intended: assistance through difficult times, not a way of life,” Perdue said.

The new rule will take effect on April 1, 2020.

Opposition to the change is strong, and legal challenges are possible, according to NPR.

Trump's SNAP rule hurts people in need during a time when too many are forced to stretch already-thin budgets to make ends meet. The truth is many SNAP recipients are either attempting to find work or face hardships that prevent them from doing so. #HandsOffSNAP https://t.co/zTNsjOJOnn — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) December 4, 2019

Welfare Reform helps people achieve independence.



Here in Maine, we required able-bodied adults without children enrolled in SNAP beyond 3 months to work, volunteer or enroll in job training.



In the course of a year, income rose over 100% for those affected by the requirement. — Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) December 4, 2019

Here at home, Pitt County DSS director Jan Elliott said in a statement,