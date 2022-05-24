GREENVILLE, N.C. – Dr. Stacey Altman has been appointed interim dean of the East Carolina University College of Health and Human Performance (HHP), effective July 1. Altman is replacing Dean Anisa Zvonkovic, who has served since 2018 and will begin a new role as dean of the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia.

“As dean, Dr. Zvonkovic has led a talented team that has worked hard to secure external funding to support research and outreach, and the College of Health and Human Performance has been impressive in its record of student success and its dedication to equity and diversity,” said Dr. Grant Hayes, interim provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Dr. Altman brings a great deal of experience to the role and will ensure the college’s continued success during the search for and transition to a new dean.”

Zvonkovic said she is proud that the college is now known for its work in improving well-being through a prevention science approach.

“We model this approach in our work with our colleagues and students and through our engaged scholarship,” she said. “We have highlighted, via our yearly prevention science themes, how we improve well-being for individuals with disabilities, the aging population, and those who are building resilience after trauma.”

Altman has been at ECU since 2002 and has served as chair of the Department of Kinesiology and as HHP’s associate dean for graduate studies and academic affairs.

“She brings a wealth of experience and an interdisciplinary background,” Zvonkovic said. “I know her to be a selfless leader who has been a vital part of my team for the entire time I’ve been at ECU. Her deep involvement in university-wide initiatives and the college means she is very well positioned to continue the college’s positive trajectory and to accomplish even more.”

Altman said she has directly observed Zvonkovic’s commitment to the college’s advancement in prevention science and wellness.

“She utilized vast knowledge from her field of study and leadership acumen to create an environment in which student success, professional development and making a positive impact in the region are clear priorities,” Altman said. “Dean Zvonkovic established several initiatives that have further united us and that have challenged us to continually improve.

“I am committed to continuing innovative instructional approaches that include significant experiential learning opportunities, valuing scholarship aligned with our mission, keenly attending to our outreach efforts, and championing a respectful environment in which we all can grow and blossom,” she said.