KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Amazon is coming to Kinston.

The company bought a building on Enterprise Boulevard near several other manufacturing hubs.

City and county leaders said this is a big deal for the community. They said it will not only create jobs, but it could also help attract more large companies to Eastern North Carolina.

“Take notice of what’s going on in Eastern North Carolina,” said Mark Pope, senior vice president of North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development. “Jobs that are available and opportunities.”

Crews are already out working to get the new facility ready. It’s called a last-mile facility.

“That large facility would be sending product, packages to this facility, and then it would go out from here and be distributed to residents, commercial properties,” said Pope.

The hub will bring new jobs to the area. Officials don’t know how many yet, but some positions are already advertised online.

“We would love for all Kinstonians to be able to apply and be able to accept the job here at our local Amazon hub,” said Mayor Don Hardy. “I think it’s a big deal and it’s going to mean a lot to our community.”

Hardy said this investment proves Kinston has a lot to offer.

“They see we’re growing,” he said. “They see that we’re an asset and they see that we are a force to be reckoned with.”

This isn’t the first big investment the region has seen this year.

“We’ve announced over 1,700 jobs so a lot of capital investment–about $125 million,” said Pope. “Our region has been very fortunate this year being able to attract companies.”

Pope said with a name like Amazon coming to town, this won’t be the last big announcement.

“For a company like that to come create jobs, make capital investment to the community is a lot,” he said. “Folks from out of state really take notice, saying there is a workforce, there is education. That can attract other companies.”

Mayor Hardy said he doesn’t know when the facility will open. He and county officials will be in talks with Amazon in the coming months to help with plans.