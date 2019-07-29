Amazon/Google scam reported in Kinston

The Kinston Police Department has received several scam complaints where the unknown perpetrator(s) use Google Play Cards to steal money from victims, the department posted on Facebook.

Police say if you receive a telephone call from an unknown number and the caller says your Amazon Account has been hacked or compromised, please do not give them your information.

The caller will ask you to purchase a Google Play Card and then ask you for the card number to steal the money on the card, according to police.