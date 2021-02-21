Missing NC girl recovered in Arkansas after allegedly kidnapped by wanted man

Pennsylvania State Police have been looking for William Ice, 38, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Mercer County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) The AMBER Alert for missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl has been canceled.

The Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force say that the 14-year-old Savannah Childress who was reported kidnapped by a Pennsylvania man, has been recovered in Arkansas, WKBN reports.

He is believed to be on the run, according to investigators. AMBER Alert canceled for missing Davidson County girl Savannah Childress

PSP issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 9.

Ice was previously arrested in an online sex sting operation by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Austintown last summer.

Savannah Childress, the 14-year-old girl from Denton, had been missing since Feb. 11, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.