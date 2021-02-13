Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old out of Bassett, Virginia, believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl out of Bassett, Virginia, Friday afternoon.

Police say the abducted is Allie Michele Broadaway. She is described as a white female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds.

The alleged abduction occurred at 1 p.m. and the child was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Virginia.

Broadaway was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merritt, a white man with brown hair and green eyes.

Merritt is about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. There is no clothing description for the suspect at this time.