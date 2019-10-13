Amber Alert issued for missing 3 yo. Alabama girl

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA- The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Kamille is believed to have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV, possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding pumper.

Kamille is a black female, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 12 wearing a pink t-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841; or call 9 1 1.