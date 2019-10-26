Amber Alert issued for missing VA girl, Isabel Shae Hicks

BUMPASS, V.A. (WNCT)- An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 14-year-old, Isabel Shae Hicks.

Hicks is believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted by Bruce Williams Lynch Jr., 33-year-old white male, from her residence in Bumpass, V.A.

Bruce Williams Lynch Jr.

Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix blue/silver in color with VA tag VEM9071. Lynch may have switched tags to VA, UXW3614 or 249-9UT.

Information received appears they may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp.

Isabel Shae Hicks is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 4′ 11” tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Hicks has long straight hair and a birthmark on the inside of her right leg.

Anyone with information is directed to call 9-1-1 or the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 804-261-1044.