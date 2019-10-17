AMBER Alert issues for missing teen from Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) – An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday morning for 15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon of Fayetteville.

15-year-old Nevia Maihyanna Nixon

Nixon was initially reported as a runaway on Wednesday, Sept. 25 but authorities have upgraded her disappearance to an abduction and believe she may be in danger. She was last seen along the 600 block of Welsh Place.

There has been no activity on Nixon’s social media and she did not take any belongings with her.

Nixon is described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and her hair is colored red.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department immediately at 910-676-1538.