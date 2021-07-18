Ambulance carrying patient catches fire on I-40 near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — An ambulance carrying a patient caught fire and burned along Interstate 40 near Garner during rush hour traffic Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near U.S. 70, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The ambulance was a New Hanover Regional Medical Center critical care transport vehicle, according to Garner Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman.

A witness, Bill Farley with Bandit Towing, said he saw the ambulance before it caught fire and then encountered the vehicle ablaze.

Farley was on I-40 near N.C. 210 working on towing another vehicle when he first saw the ambulance go by.

“I smelled smoke — that didn’t smell right. I didn’t think much of it but three or four minutes later I found him (ambulance) down the road flames shooting from the hood,” said Farley who recorded cellphone video of the fire.

A patient was quickly evacuated from the back of the burning ambulance and was already on a gurney being put in another ambulance while Farley drove by.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.