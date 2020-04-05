American Red Cross seeking fully recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donation

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Red Cross is currently looking for people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and may be able to donate plasma.

The Red Cross’ mission is to help current patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. Officials say people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

“This convalescent plasma is being evaluated as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19.”

Historically, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially lifesaving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly, and no treatments or vaccines were available yet.

According to the Associated Press, the century-old treatment was used to fight off flu and measles outbreaks in the days before vaccines, and tried more recently against SARS and Ebola.

Now, health officials are testing if it’ll work for COVID-19.

If you think you are a potential donor who has had COVID-19 and are fully recovered, you can visit the American Red Cross site to donate.