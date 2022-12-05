GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Association of Mexicans in North Carolina’s 11th annual Community Leadership Awards ceremony was held on Monday afternoon.

AMEXCAN officials said the event is meant to honor community partners and staff who contribute to AMEXCAN’s success.

“They are very important and they are a key factor to AMEXCAN because they put in their own time, and they put in their own willingness and they take time out of their day to be a part of AMEXCAN,” said Bianca Perez, community outreach coordinator with AMEXCAN. “So that’s something that we greatly appreciate about them, to see that there is dedication to the work that we do.”

Some of the awards presented at the ceremony include exemplary community partner, exemplary volunteer of the year, and upcoming and rising leadership awards.