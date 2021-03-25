1-year-old mauled to death after getting too close to dog’s food bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WNCN) — A one-year-old girl was mauled to death by her dog after she got too close to its food bowl, according to a family friend.

A’Myrikal Jolynn Hull, 1, of Illinois, died March 18, days after her first birthday as she was attacked by her family’s pocket bully — an American pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix, The State-Journal-Register reported.

The toddler was near the dog’s food bowl when the dog bit her on the head, longtime family friend Cory Painter told the newspaper.

Painter says that the baby was eating and reached for the dog’s food, which according to him was “nothing new” as the dog apparently routinely ate snacks out of the baby’s hand.

Hull was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The newspaper says the dog, who had been a part of the family for four years, is now in the custody of animal control.

The incident remains under investigation.