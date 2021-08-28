10-year-old stallion dies in Corolla after being tangled in wire fence, suffering from heat stroke

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — On Saturday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina announced the death of a 10-year-old stallion.

According to a Facebook post, the stallion, Hurricane, was found Friday morning on the ground, tangled in fencing wire. Staff from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund arrived on the scene and were quickly able to free Hurricane.

Officials say he walked away from the scene shortly after with a small wound on his leg. As he continued east down the beach, health officials continued to follow him. Hurricane ultimately collapsed on the beach and was transported to see a vet.

At this point, he was displaying neurological symptoms and could not stand, or even lay with his head upright. The vet administered IV fluids, steroids, and an anti-inflammatory. However, Hurricane was unresponsive to any of the treatments.

Hurricane went into organ failure around 6 p.m. and it was determined that he had gone into heatstroke trying to get out of the wire.

The vet decided to euthanize him in order to minimize his suffering.

“These horses already face so many natural challenges to their survival – a harsh environment, genetic instability, a shrinking habitat – don’t let something simple like yard debris or haphazard fencing be the reason we lose one of them,” officials said in their Facebook post. “If we can convince every property owner to go outside, take a look around, and clean up anything that looks like a hazard, then maybe Hurricane’s death won’t be in vain.”