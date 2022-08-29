GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event for you and your furry friends will take place in Greenville in October.

On October 23, from 1-5 pm, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be hosting the 21st Annual Canine Crawl at Town Common. The event is a community gathering that brings crowds of animal lovers and their furry friends from all over Eastern North Carolina.

This local festival is held to celebrate pets and raise funds for the Human Society of Eastern Carolina. The Canine Crawl will have music, games and the vendor village at this free event.

