9 escaped wolf-dogs captured, others still missing from Orange County

Four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that recently escaped were spotted again Tuesday morning (enter location). (IC You Photography)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Orange County Animal Services reports nine of about dozen wolf-Shepard hybrids that escaped an enclosure have been captured.

The dogs escaped an enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County, according to a news release from Orange County Animal Services spokeswoman Tenille Fox from July.

Fox told CBS 17 on Thursday nine of the dogs were in the shelter. One more was on the loose but had been spotted recently. The other two have not been seen in weeks.

Finding a permanent home for the dogs has proven difficult. The dogs are not legal pets and are not socialized so they cannot be adopted out to families.

OCAS said it has reached out to sanctuaries and rescues but those places are currently full and cannot accept any more animals. Adding to this concern is the fact that there is no rabies vaccine for them.

“We are going above and beyond to try and achieve a positive outcome for them,” Fox told CBS 17.

There are no plans to euthanize the animals at this time.

OCAS noted that earlier this month, a veterinarian board-certified in zoo medicine confirmed the animals were a wolfdog crossbreed.

OCAS said the vet agreed with their plan to place the dogs with an experienced or licensed professional sanctuary.

Fox said the department is working with a “network of experts” to come up with a plan for the dogs.

Orange County Animal Services asks anyone who sees the dogs to report them but keep their distance.

There are no reports yet of the dogs hurting any animals or people. Anyone who sees the dogs is asked to call Orange County Animal Control at 919-942-7387, option 1.