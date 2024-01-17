CHICAGO (Storyful) — Animals at Brookfield Zoo enjoyed a snow day on Friday, January 12, as a winter storm gripped the region.

Footage captured by the zoo features two brown bear siblings, an otter, and a pair of Mexican wolves interacting with the wintry conditions on Friday afternoon.

“Jess and Tim, our brown bear siblings, enjoyed the white flakes while playing with each other. The Mexican wolves didn’t appear fazed by the accumulation of snow that fell,” the zoo told Storyful.

“Animal care staff also brought snow indoors for Charlotte, a North American river otter,” they added.

More snow was forecast for the area overnight, bringing near-blizzard conditions, according to the National Weather Service.