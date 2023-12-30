LAMONT, Fla. (Storyful) — Staff at the North Florida Wildlife Center released a hilarious video on Christmas Day showing “outtakes” from their efforts to film a giant anteater named King Bumi reacting to wrapped presents in his habitat.

In a series of clips, Bumi barges through the gifts, tears them apart, and shoves his paws into boxes before rambling off again.

“We hope you enjoy these takes of King Bumi and his Christmas presents,” North Florida Wildlife Center wrote on Instagram.

Credit: North Florida Wildlife Center/@nfwctally via Storyful