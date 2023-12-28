SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Storyful) — A baby sloth received an early Christmas present and got to enjoy cuddles with Santa at San Antonio Zoo on December 22.

Video posted by the San Antonio Zoological Society shows Aluna being placed gently in Santa’s hands.

“Hello Aluna, Merry Christmas, how are you? Have you been a good girl this year? What would you like from Santa?” he asks the curious baby sloth.

The zoo told Storyful it will be Aluna’s first Christmas. She’s only 10 months old and will celebrate her first birthday on Valentine’s Day.