EVERLAND, South Korea (CBS News) — Rui Bao and Hui Bao the baby panda twins made their debut at a zoo in South Korea on Wednesday (1/3). The zoo said the six-month-old cubs will only be released to the public for a few hours each morning with their mother, so they get used to the exposure. The zoo also added that their sibling Fu Bao was the first panda to be born in the country in 2020.