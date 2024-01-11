SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Storyful) — Texas’s San Antonio Zoo welcomed a new group of Malayan flying foxes for the first time since the 1980s, the zoo said in a press release on January 9.

Flying foxes, also known as fruit bats, are among the largest bat species in the world, weighing two pounds on average and with wingspans over five feet, the zoo said.

“The Malayan flying fox is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List, emphasizing the importance of their presence in zoos for conservation and education purposes. The head of the species resembles that of a small fox, with distinct features such as long and pointed ears and sharp curved claws – additionally, the large, well-developed eyes of the Flying Fox aid in their flight navigation,” the zoo said.

San Antonio Zoo is now home to a group of 7 males – Rufio, Bruce, Guapo, Homer, Count, Mickey, and Yoda — and 11 females – Stella, Esther, Ady, Penny, Leila, Rosa, Jasmine, Marla, Sweet Pea, Fern, and Snapdragon.

Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful